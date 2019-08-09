Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) and China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG). The two are both Waste Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems Inc. 37 3.13 N/A 0.19 231.91 China Recycling Energy Corporation 1 0.81 N/A -7.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Casella Waste Systems Inc. and China Recycling Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) and China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0.00% 126.7% 1.2% China Recycling Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Casella Waste Systems Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. From a competition point of view, China Recycling Energy Corporation has a 2.4 beta which is 140.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, China Recycling Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. China Recycling Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Casella Waste Systems Inc. and China Recycling Energy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 China Recycling Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a -11.37% downside potential and an average price target of $41.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.3% of Casella Waste Systems Inc. shares and 5.1% of China Recycling Energy Corporation shares. 4.5% are Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 34.82% of China Recycling Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casella Waste Systems Inc. 3.69% 7.18% 16.7% 45.19% 61% 53.04% China Recycling Energy Corporation -2.13% -13.14% -44.48% -69.42% -74.69% -50.27%

For the past year Casella Waste Systems Inc. had bullish trend while China Recycling Energy Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems Inc. beats China Recycling Energy Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 46 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.