Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) Reaches $45.26 High on Aug, 4; ADMA BIOLOGICS (ADMA)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

The stock of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) reached all time high today, Aug, 4 and still has $47.07 target or 4.00% above today's $45.26 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.14B company. The stock increased 5.60% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 803,075 shares traded or 193.77% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500.

ADMA BIOLOGICS (ADMA) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 21 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 16 decreased and sold their holdings in ADMA BIOLOGICS. The investment professionals in our database now own: 21.87 million shares, down from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding ADMA BIOLOGICS in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Aisling Capital Llc holds 20.55% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. for 3.61 million shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc owns 575,000 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadfin Capital Llc has 1.16% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The New York-based Consonance Capital Management Lp has invested 1.1% in the stock. Perceptive Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6.52 million shares.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $206.43 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.

The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 391,233 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) has declined 42.36% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Casella Waste Systems, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). 20,111 were reported by Aperio Gp Ltd Liability. Fairpointe Capital Llc has 73,258 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Tygh Capital Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 332,442 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 49,760 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.03% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 2.61M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 1.88 million shares. New York-based Brant Point Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Swiss Bank owns 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 72,600 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability reported 43,000 shares stake. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors owns 140,999 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Com stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services firm in the northeastern United States. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The firm operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other divisions. It has a 110.12 P/E ratio. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Among 3 analysts covering Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Casella Waste Systems had 6 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $35 target in Friday, February 22 report.

