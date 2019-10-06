Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) EPS Estimated At $0.35; Chicago Equity Partners Trimmed Capital One Finl (COF) Position

Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report $0.35 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. CWST’s profit would be $16.34 million giving it 31.81 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s analysts see 29.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 150,340 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 23/04/2018 – DJ Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWST); 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN’S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 42.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 45,675 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 61,825 shares with $5.61M value, down from 107,500 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $41.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 2.01M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) stake by 10,470 shares to 71,575 valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2. It also upped Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) stake by 5,445 shares and now owns 33,695 shares. Cadence Bancorporation was raised too.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Walmart and Capital One Strike a Deal — Whatâ€™s in It for Each of Them? – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “COF LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – PRNewswire” on October 05, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Things Bleak for Square Stock in a Slowing Economy – Investorplace.com” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Capital One Financial Corporation â€“ COF – Business Wire” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Asset Management One Com has 0.11% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Verus Prtnrs invested in 0.13% or 4,307 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 278,821 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md holds 0.42% or 5,588 shares. Legacy Prtn accumulated 3,066 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Stephens Ar holds 9,691 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 17,605 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 578,246 shares. 197,909 are held by Professional Advisory Services Inc. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Sequoia Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited has 0.2% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 7,868 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Company accumulated 41,729 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.63 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.67’s average target is 22.16% above currents $87.32 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9800 target in Monday, July 8 report.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $56,479 activity. Heald Christopher also bought $56,479 worth of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Recession-Ready Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on October 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Permit Expansion at Its WasteUSA Landfill – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Casella Waste buys Republic Services business in Albany region, including site near airport – Albany Business Review” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nuverra Environmental leads industrial gainers; Charah Solutions only loser – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Casella Waste Systems, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 40.65 million shares or 3.29% more from 39.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 6,154 shares. Kennedy Cap Management reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.55% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Aqr Capital Management Limited owns 17,775 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 3,626 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 69,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Brant Point Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 40,096 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 6,025 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 36,503 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 3,588 shares. Sei Invests reported 136,895 shares stake. Tdam Usa has invested 0.03% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Globeflex Cap L P stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).