Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) EPS Estimated At $0.25; Luminus Management Has Lowered By $35.76 Million Its Exelon (EXC) Holding

Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 13.64% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. CWST’s profit would be $11.81 million giving it 40.24 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -2,600.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 101,209 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 55.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN’S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Luminus Management Llc decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 33.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc sold 715,292 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 1.40M shares with $70.10M value, down from 2.11M last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $48.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 2.46 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EXC in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 10. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Fair Value Of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Thom Jackson Joins Schneider as Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Takeaways From New York’s Ambitious Climate Change Plan – The Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Financial Bank N A New York reported 0.07% stake. Trust Communications Of Vermont accumulated 5,687 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) has invested 0.98% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability reported 59,105 shares. Moreover, Westpac Bk Corporation has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 220,069 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability holds 6,734 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 147,847 are owned by Wasatch Advsr Incorporated. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.26% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Eqis Mngmt reported 17,639 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated accumulated 0.2% or 1.61M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 11.36 million shares. Huntington Bank holds 0.02% or 30,109 shares. Fin Advantage holds 397 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Matarin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 82,354 shares. Miles holds 0.2% or 4,566 shares.

Luminus Management Llc increased Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) stake by 211,493 shares to 331,493 valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Livent Corp stake by 1.46M shares and now owns 5.56 million shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was raised too.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $606.84 million for 19.88 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity. 17,500 shares were sold by Aliabadi Paymon, worth $837,900.

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Casella Waste Systems Announces Signing of Asset Purchase Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Casella (CWST) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying Casella Waste (CWST) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Greif (GEF) Stock Down 15% YTD: Will It Make a Comeback? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services firm in the northeastern United States. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The firm operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other divisions. It has a 205.31 P/E ratio. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.