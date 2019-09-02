Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) and Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Comparing side by side

Both Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) and Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) compete on a level playing field in the Waste Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems Inc. 39 3.16 N/A 0.19 231.91 Waste Connections Inc. 91 4.70 N/A 2.07 43.76

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Waste Connections Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Casella Waste Systems Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0.00% 126.7% 1.2% Waste Connections Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Waste Connections Inc.’s beta is 0.2 which is 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Waste Connections Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Waste Connections Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Casella Waste Systems Inc. and Waste Connections Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Waste Connections Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The downside potential is -3.30% for Casella Waste Systems Inc. with consensus price target of $44. Competitively Waste Connections Inc. has an average price target of $99.25, with potential upside of 8.00%. Based on the results given earlier, Waste Connections Inc. is looking more favorable than Casella Waste Systems Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Casella Waste Systems Inc. and Waste Connections Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.3% and 70.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Waste Connections Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casella Waste Systems Inc. 3.69% 7.18% 16.7% 45.19% 61% 53.04% Waste Connections Inc. -3.59% -5.11% -1.32% 9.59% 17.96% 22.18%

For the past year Casella Waste Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Waste Connections Inc.

Summary

Waste Connections Inc. beats Casella Waste Systems Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 46 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned or operated a network of 261 solid waste collection operations; 146 transfer stations; 6 intermodal facilities; 66 recycling operations; 90 active MSW, E&P, and/or non-MSW landfills; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodlands, the United States.