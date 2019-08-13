Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Waste Management company, Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.05% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Casella Waste Systems Inc. has 4.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.97% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Casella Waste Systems Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0.00% 126.70% 1.20% Industry Average 1.16% 28.04% 5.01%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Casella Waste Systems Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems Inc. N/A 37 231.91 Industry Average 16.96M 1.46B 304.00

Casella Waste Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Casella Waste Systems Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Casella Waste Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.13 2.36

$41 is the consensus target price of Casella Waste Systems Inc., with a potential downside of -9.73%. As a group, Waste Management companies have a potential upside of 70.63%. Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Casella Waste Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casella Waste Systems Inc. 3.69% 7.18% 16.7% 45.19% 61% 53.04% Industry Average 3.62% 5.82% 13.16% 20.60% 27.55% 29.72%

Liquidity

Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 1.24 Quick Ratio. Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a beta of 0.81 and its 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s peers are 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Dividends

Casella Waste Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s rivals beat Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 46 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.