Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Shareholder James Investment Research Has Trimmed Its Stake; Heartland Express (HTLD) Market Value Declined While Dean Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $977,531

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 14,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,185 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $504,000, down from 29,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 461,836 shares traded or 69.32% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 55.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 09/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Casella Waste Access Event Set By First Analysis for Mar. 15; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 13/04/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 54.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 51,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,435 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 94,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. It closed at $19.98 lastly. It is down 8.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Heartland Express – Not All Acquisitions Are Equal – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Heartland Express, Inc. Announces the Retirement of Executive Vice President of Finance, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer John P. Cosaert – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Heartland Express Acquires Interstate Distributor Co. Nasdaq:HTLD – GlobeNewswire” on July 06, 2017. More interesting news about Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trucking names mull poor J.B. Hunt results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Looking Beyond The Election – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 03, 2018.

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $19.68M for 20.81 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold HTLD shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 47.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Group holds 35,414 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc owns 17,658 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bbt Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 22,270 shares. Citadel Ltd holds 0% or 66,290 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp invested in 0% or 675,304 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 45,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,261 shares. 43,435 were accumulated by Dean Cap. Franklin Res stated it has 1.35M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 1,558 shares. 81,709 are held by Prudential Financial Inc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 12,708 shares. First Advsrs Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 88,604 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd owns 1,357 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 429 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 25,231 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 9,746 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 43,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.12 million shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Citigroup holds 0% or 17,619 shares in its portfolio. Moody State Bank Tru Division owns 150 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Oppenheimer Asset, a New York-based fund reported 49,760 shares. Globeflex Cap LP owns 44,073 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Company, Florida-based fund reported 16,522 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 774,696 shares.

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Presents At UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Presents At KeyBanc Capital Markets 2019 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Greif (GEF) Stock Down 15% YTD: Will It Make a Comeback? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alphabet, Booking, Box, CenturyLink, Cigna, DowDuPont, Kraft Heinz, MercadoLibre, Tesla, Waste Management and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Presents At Raymond James 2nd Annual SMID Cap Growth Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2018.