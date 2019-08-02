Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Market Value Rose While Driehaus Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.11 Million; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $683,566

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,939 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 47,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.82. About 875,777 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 31,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The hedge fund held 203,955 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, down from 235,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 152,660 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 M Credit Facility; 20/04/2018 – Casella Waste Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everbridge Inc by 9,791 shares to 488,684 shares, valued at $36.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 36,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% or 120,226 shares in its portfolio. Portolan Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 294,318 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Pnc Group Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Moreover, Van Eck Associate Corporation has 0.01% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Moreover, Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 111,984 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 72,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 2.07 million shares in its portfolio. 1.88M are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Incorporated reported 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability invested in 30,435 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Mercantile has invested 0.02% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 270,374 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mannatech Announces Results of Annual Shareholdersâ€™ Meeting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results; and Provides Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Casella Waste Systems Acquires Three Solid Waste Businesses – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt accumulated 57,558 shares or 1% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc invested in 299 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of The West stated it has 25,633 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman Com invested in 306,155 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 93,985 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.27% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 657,676 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.48M shares. Milestone Group has 2,336 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 33,997 were reported by Exchange Cap Mngmt Inc. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 3,448 shares stake. Vanguard Grp accumulated 113.26M shares or 0.54% of the stock. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7,170 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt reported 0.35% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ycg Lc holds 3.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 153,414 shares.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,982 shares to 33,657 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,181 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).