Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Holding Has Boosted by Portolan Capital Management Llc; As Ametek (AME) Shares Rose, Kepos Capital LP Cut Stake by $3.10 Million

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 83.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 37,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,454 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 45,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $91.09. About 617,534 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500.

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 10,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 294,318 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47 million, up from 283,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 97,267 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 55.84% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS; 08/03/2018 Casella Waste Access Event Set By First Analysis for Mar. 15; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 9c

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 139,960 shares to 290,792 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 23,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 24.10% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AME’s profit will be $232.91M for 22.11 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc. by 936,502 shares to 576,509 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 43,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,035 shares, and cut its stake in Skechers Usa Inc. (NYSE:SKX).