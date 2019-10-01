Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Holder Timessquare Capital Management Cut Position by $9.23 Million as Shares Rose; Hamilton Lane Advisors Holding in Neophotonics (NPTN) Lowered by $800,224

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 200,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 144,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, down from 344,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 150,580 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN)

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 236,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 534,550 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.18M, down from 771,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 44,809 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUE COMPANY OVER ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF CLEAN WATER ACT AT NCES LANDFILL; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppdai Group Inc. by 387,575 shares to 450,846 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc. by 41,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunrun Inc..

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 438,919 shares. Hamilton Lane Ltd reported 144,225 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Citadel Ltd Llc has 269,007 shares. Amer Century holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 536,176 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Comm Ltd Liability holds 135,814 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 77,693 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) or 3,224 shares. Herald Inv Management Ltd invested in 0.16% or 140,000 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 12,864 shares in its portfolio. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 34,900 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 193,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Meeder Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 846 shares. 114,665 are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag.

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CWST’s profit will be $16.66M for 31.46 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $13.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 85,500 shares to 434,400 shares, valued at $160.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callaway Golf Co. (NYSE:ELY) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Ltd Cl A.

