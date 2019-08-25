Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Holder Portolan Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $367,570; As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Declined, Villere St Denis J & Co Cut Stake

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 10,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The hedge fund held 294,318 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, up from 283,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 200,304 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 20/04/2018 – Casella Waste Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 08/03/2018 Casella Waste Access Event Set By First Analysis for Mar. 15; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 49,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.64M, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 3.12M shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 208,551 shares. First Personal Services reported 2,683 shares. Bell Bancorp invested in 0.07% or 9,234 shares. British Columbia Investment owns 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 87,980 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 1.06 million shares stake. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 962,118 shares. Incline Global Mngmt Ltd Company reported 6.57% stake. Cooper Creek Prtn Mngmt Ltd Company reported 130,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 12,460 shares. Fjarde Ap has 78,486 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 33,057 shares. Professional Advisory Services accumulated 342,963 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 95,012 shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 501,796 shares to 5.10M shares, valued at $65.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Medtronic, LKQ and Lamb Weston – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied RWL Analyst Target Price: $60 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Announces European Management Succession – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01M for 10.43 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Presents At Stifel 2019 Investor Summit at WasteExpo Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces a Permit Expansion at the Clinton County Landfill – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Presents At UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $56,479 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management reported 2,588 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 621,817 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn invested in 0.06% or 394,993 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd holds 0.05% or 4,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 19,222 shares. American Gp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 27,745 shares. Macquarie Ltd owns 1.48 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 173,538 shares. 598,428 were accumulated by Teton Inc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 25,231 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc reported 20,438 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). 8,140 were accumulated by Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc invested in 0.18% or 1.27 million shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).