Casella Waste Systems A (CWST) Shares Rose While Tygh Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; S-R Schill & Associates Stake in Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Has Decreased by $4.97 Million

S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 292,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 156,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 448,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 4.11M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW)

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc A (CWST) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 13,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 318,723 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63M, down from 332,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.44% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 737,875 shares traded or 118.18% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed VEDA Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 M Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medical Properties Trust prices upsized debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Properties Trust Announces Public Offering of 45000000 Shares of Common Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada Incorporated owns 3,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,999 are held by Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc). Citadel has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Kbc Gru Nv owns 2,247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Llc accumulated 74,953 shares. Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 155,636 shares stake. Shelton Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 25,745 shares. Syntal Capital Partners Limited Company owns 29,675 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 897,445 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Ser invested in 610 shares. Rothschild Corp Il owns 28,000 shares. 337,492 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Cap Directions Invest Advisors holds 713 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap LP stated it has 0.32% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.34 million for 15.35 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 188 shares to 1,766 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value Etf by 46,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK).

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Casella Waste Systems Acquires Three Solid Waste Businesses – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Casella Waste Systems Acquires Al’s Maintenance in Rochester, New York – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Permit Expansion at Its WasteUSA Landfill – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Casella Waste Systems Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 3100000 Shares of Class a Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CWST shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 40.65 million shares or 3.29% more from 39.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Invest Lc reported 35,240 shares. Cambridge Tru Co has 0.01% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Aperio Grp Lc invested in 0% or 14,867 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 61,320 shares. American Intll Inc holds 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) or 28,341 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 16,289 shares. Portolan Capital Management Ltd owns 262,823 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One owns 69,256 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gru One Trading LP has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 113,220 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tygh Cap Mgmt reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Natixis Lp holds 0.02% or 50,604 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 687,356 shares.

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CWST’s profit will be $16.66 million for 32.09 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $56,479 activity.