Casella Waste Sys (CWST) Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose; As Carmax (KMX) Valuation Rose, Turtle Creek Asset Management Cut Position

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 173,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 477,700 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48 million, down from 651,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 1.57 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 38,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 320,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.70M, down from 359,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Casella Waste Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.44% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 737,875 shares traded or 119.69% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 M Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 09/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 101,300 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $106.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 142,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Swift Transportation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 10,658 shares. Creative Planning reported 13,010 shares. Conning holds 3,029 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Financial Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ariel Ltd Liability Com has 417,221 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.06% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Biltmore Wealth Ltd holds 6,250 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 744,489 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 250 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Company reported 21 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 600 were reported by Hm Payson &. 1.15 million are owned by Blair William And Il. Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 17,016 shares.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Thomas Gayner’s Top 3 Investments – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CarMax hiring 32 new Sacramento workers, growing inventory – Sacramento Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $222.23M for 15.91 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $56,479 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CWST shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 40.65 million shares or 3.29% more from 39.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% or 534,550 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0.11% or 176,627 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Macquarie stated it has 0.1% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Dorsey Wright & Associate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Fenimore Asset Incorporated owns 183,942 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.11% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Kennedy Cap accumulated 305,819 shares. Bb&T Lc accumulated 15,206 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eagle Boston reported 32,116 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. 2.28 million are held by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 6,800 shares.

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CWST’s profit will be $16.66M for 32.09 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.