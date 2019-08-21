Casella Waste Sys (CWST) Holder Invesco LTD Cut Its Holding by $995,750; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trimmed Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdin (NCLH) as Stock Declined

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdin (NCLH) by 97.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 2.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 55,056 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 520,232 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 28,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 774,696 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.55M, down from 803,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Casella Waste Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 49,658 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUE COMPANY OVER ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF CLEAN WATER ACT AT NCES LANDFILL; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.05% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 29,423 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 734,100 shares. Srb Corp reported 13,043 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 267 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern holds 0.03% or 2.36M shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital has 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 5,514 shares. 232,698 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Nomura Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 124,372 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 161,666 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.22% stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) or 69,953 shares. Earnest has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Moreover, Proshare Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 73,540 shares. 100 are held by Qci Asset Mngmt New York.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa reported 0.01% stake. 9,300 were reported by Cookson Peirce & Incorporated. Glenmede Tru Na reported 5,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 61,748 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 91,597 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 429 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 150 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 140,999 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Panagora Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Driehaus Mngmt Lc stated it has 203,955 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 3,626 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 1.27M shares. Captrust Financial Advsr invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 82,483 shares to 546,871 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 40,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $56,479 activity.