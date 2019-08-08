Casa Systems Inc. (CASA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)

Both Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems Inc. 8 2.68 N/A 0.42 15.73 Turtle Beach Corporation 12 0.52 N/A 2.07 5.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Casa Systems Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation. Turtle Beach Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Casa Systems Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Casa Systems Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3% Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 139.9% 31.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Casa Systems Inc. are 5.1 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Turtle Beach Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Casa Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Casa Systems Inc. and Turtle Beach Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Casa Systems Inc.’s upside potential is 58.84% at a $11.5 consensus target price. Competitively Turtle Beach Corporation has a consensus target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 126.40%. The results provided earlier shows that Turtle Beach Corporation appears more favorable than Casa Systems Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.6% of Casa Systems Inc. shares and 62.2% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares. 0.1% are Casa Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% are Turtle Beach Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81% Turtle Beach Corporation -0.57% -10.51% -2.35% -28.44% -60.91% -27.19%

For the past year Turtle Beach Corporation has weaker performance than Casa Systems Inc.

Summary

Turtle Beach Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Casa Systems Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.