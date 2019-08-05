Casa Systems Inc. (CASA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Both Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems Inc. 8 2.69 N/A 0.42 15.73 Plantronics Inc. 44 0.84 N/A -3.47 0.00

Demonstrates Casa Systems Inc. and Plantronics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3% Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Casa Systems Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Plantronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Casa Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Casa Systems Inc. and Plantronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 58.18% for Casa Systems Inc. with average target price of $11.5. Competitively Plantronics Inc. has an average target price of $84, with potential upside of 137.09%. The data provided earlier shows that Plantronics Inc. appears more favorable than Casa Systems Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Casa Systems Inc. and Plantronics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.6% and 99.1%. Casa Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Plantronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81% Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01%

For the past year Casa Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Plantronics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Casa Systems Inc. beats Plantronics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.