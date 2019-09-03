Casa Systems Inc. (CASA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)

Both Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems Inc. 8 2.07 N/A 0.42 15.73 Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.36 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Casa Systems Inc. and Optical Cable Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Casa Systems Inc. and Optical Cable Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3% Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -8.8%

Liquidity

Casa Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Optical Cable Corporation are 3.2 and 1.2 respectively. Casa Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Optical Cable Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Casa Systems Inc. and Optical Cable Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Optical Cable Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Casa Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.33, and a 79.34% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.6% of Casa Systems Inc. shares and 15.7% of Optical Cable Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Casa Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, 23.4% are Optical Cable Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81% Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31%

For the past year Casa Systems Inc. was more bearish than Optical Cable Corporation.

Summary

Casa Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Optical Cable Corporation.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.