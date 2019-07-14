Casa Systems Inc. (CASA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

We are comparing Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems Inc. 9 2.27 N/A 0.42 16.06 Calix Inc. 8 0.88 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Casa Systems Inc. and Calix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Casa Systems Inc. and Calix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3% Calix Inc. 0.00% -11.9% -5.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Casa Systems Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Calix Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Casa Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Calix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Casa Systems Inc. and Calix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Calix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 74.24% for Casa Systems Inc. with consensus price target of $11.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.4% of Casa Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.6% of Calix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.4% of Casa Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Calix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casa Systems Inc. -3.86% -23.78% -44.06% -57.3% -67.04% -48.74% Calix Inc. -5.8% -0.3% -14.94% -35.09% 6.56% -31.69%

For the past year Calix Inc. has weaker performance than Casa Systems Inc.

Summary

Casa Systems Inc. beats Calix Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.