Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) Reaches $7.47 After 3.00% Down Move; Qs Investors Has Decreased Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Position

Qs Investors Llc decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 6.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc sold 13,231 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 205,081 shares with $17.98M value, down from 218,312 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $31.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.82. About 407,956 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER

The stock of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.90% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 114,745 shares traded. Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has declined 54.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CASA News: 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys Into Casa Systems; 07/05/2018 – New Jersey Trial Lawyer Adam L. Rothenberg Joins CASA of Union County Board of Trustees; 12/03/2018 – US Customs: Casa Grande Agents Arrest Sureno Gang Member; 26/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING BY SELLING STOCKHOLDER; 18/04/2018 – US Customs: Evento “Café con un Policía” en Casa Grande; 08/05/2018 – Hecla Reports Continued Discoveries at Casa Berardi, San Sebastian and Greens Creek; 16/03/2018 – Teamsters Local 502/CASA Statement Opposing School Violence, Arming Of School Staff; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Casa 7196.T -2017/18 parent results; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF SANTANDER MéXICO AND CASA DE BOLSA SANTANDER; OUTLOOK ON CASA DE BOLSA SANTANDER CHANGED TO STABLEThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $627.71 million company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $7.25 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CASA worth $18.83 million less.

Analysts await Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 66.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CASA’s profit will be $5.88 million for 26.68 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Casa Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $627.71 million. The firm offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It has a 34.11 P/E ratio. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks.

More notable recent Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Great Places to Retire Near the Beach 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cheapest Places Where You’ll Want to Retire 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Constellation Brands to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results; Host Conference Call October 3, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “European software firm Akeneo to grow Boston headcount with $46M round – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri invested in 0.04% or 3,749 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 3.62M shares. The Rhode Island-based Washington Com has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Advisor Prtn Llc stated it has 8,371 shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 3,851 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Com Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Duncker Streett holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cleararc holds 0.13% or 4,866 shares in its portfolio. Maryland has 6,360 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Colony Grp Ltd reported 3,310 shares. Rnc Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 2,437 shares. Ellington Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2,800 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Van Eck Associate reported 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.40 million for 14.39 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Qs Investors Llc increased Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) stake by 115,319 shares to 198,441 valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE) stake by 7,606 shares and now owns 101,067 shares. Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) was raised too.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Utility Companies Should Be More Like Microsoft – Forbes” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9800 highest and $8600 lowest target. $90.50’s average target is -3.54% below currents $93.82 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 8. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Monday, September 23.