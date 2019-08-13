Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) Reaches $6.73 After 4.00% Down Move; Shorts at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Raised By 32.29%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had an increase of 32.29% in short interest. VNO’s SI was 3.48M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 32.29% from 2.63 million shares previously. With 970,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s short sellers to cover VNO’s short positions. The SI to Vornado Realty Trust’s float is 2.02%. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $61.71. About 350,480 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C

The stock of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 103,917 shares traded. Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has declined 54.58% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CASA News: 08/05/2018 – Hecla Reports Continued Discoveries at Casa Berardi, San Sebastian and Greens Creek; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Provincia Casa Financiera at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – Casa Systems 4Q EPS 8c; 09/04/2018 – Casa Systems Launches New Axyom™ Virtual Broadband Network Gateway Router for the Carrier Edge; 06/03/2018 – Casa Systems Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.08-Adj EPS $1.19; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Casa 7196.T -2017/18 parent results; 12/04/2018 – Midland Begins Major VTEM Survey on Mistaouac and Turgeon in the Casa Berardi Area and Resumes Drilling on Vortex; 18/04/2018 – Casa Systems Names Dan Mead and Joe Tibbetts to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Santander México And Casa De Bolsa Santander; Outlook On Casa De Bolsa Santander Changed To Stable; 05/03/2018 AZ Legis: State Lawmakers to Hold Hearing in Casa Grande for Public Feedback on Arizona Water IssuesThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $565.53 million company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $6.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CASA worth $22.62 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.77 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 4.11 P/E ratio. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vornado Realty had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VNO in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

