Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) Reaches $6.33 After 5.00% Up Move; Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Shorts Increased By 16.75%

Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ:ICON) had an increase of 16.75% in short interest. ICON's SI was 8.00 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.75% from 6.85 million shares previously. With 1.80M avg volume, 4 days are for Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ:ICON)'s short sellers to cover ICON's short positions. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.0256 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8446. About 72,960 shares traded. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) has declined 82.83% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.26% the S&P500.

The stock of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 123,963 shares traded. Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has declined 67.04% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.47% the S&P500.

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Analysts await Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Casa Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $530.65 million. The firm offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks.