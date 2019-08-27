Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) Reaches $5.42 52 Week Low; Cypress Capital Group Has Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Holding By $1.14 Million

Cypress Capital Group decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 19.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group sold 5,943 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 24,315 shares with $4.67 million value, down from 30,258 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $241.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $218.24. About 1.82 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas

The stock of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.93 target or 9.00% below today’s $5.42 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $455.45M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $4.93 price target is reached, the company will be worth $40.99 million less. The stock decreased 5.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 187,677 shares traded. Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has declined 54.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CASA News: 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC CASA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $395 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING BY SELLING STOCKHOLDER; 22/03/2018 – Alyssa’s Place: Peer Recovery Center Deploys Q2i’s CASA Technology to Improve After-Treatment Care of Substance Use Disorder Patients; 02/05/2018 – Bend Source: Something Sweet CASA Benefit; 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems 1Q Rev $89.1M; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF SANTANDER MEXICO, CASA DE BOLSA; 18/04/2018 – The New York-based firm is leading the round with participation from Snoop Dogg’s Casa Verde Capital; 05/03/2018 AZ Legis: State Lawmakers to Hold Hearing in Casa Grande for Public Feedback on Arizona Water Issues; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Casa 7196.T -2017/18 parent results; 23/04/2018 – Casa Systems Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering

More notable recent Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Casa Systems, Greenlane Holdings, Surface Oncology, and Sunnova Energy on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Casa Systems (CASA) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Casa Systems (CASA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Stockhouse” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Casa Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $455.45 million. The firm offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It has a 24.75 P/E ratio. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks.

Among 2 analysts covering Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Casa Systems has $12 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is 90.59% above currents $5.42 stock price. Casa Systems had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Allen Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Endurance Wealth Inc accumulated 72,269 shares. Shine Advisory Serv Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.18% stake. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,131 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And Company reported 1,663 shares. 57,295 are owned by Twin. American Research Mgmt Communication reported 245 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 45,370 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.43% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.23 million shares. Moreover, Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 29 shares. Hyman Charles D invested 0.62% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Schroder Invest has 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.30 million shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.28% or 516,605 shares. Montag A Associate invested 1.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is 3.90% above currents $218.24 stock price. Home Depot had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21300 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 21. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Cypress Capital Group increased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 1,225 shares to 3,988 valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) stake by 9,017 shares and now owns 18,034 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.