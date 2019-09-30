Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) Forms $7.82 Double Bottom; Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) formed double bottom with $7.12 target or 9.00% below today’s $7.82 share price. Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) has $656.70 million valuation. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 330,102 shares traded or 12.28% up from the average. Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has declined 54.58% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CASA News: 12/04/2018 – Midland Begins Major VTEM Survey on Mistaouac and Turgeon in the Casa Berardi Area and Resumes Drilling on Vortex; 26/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING BY SELLING STOCKHOLDER; 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC CASA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 22/03/2018 – Alyssa’s Place: Peer Recovery Center Deploys Q2i’s CASA Technology to Improve After-Treatment Care of Substance Use Disorder Pa; 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.08; 12/03/2018 – US Customs: Casa Grande Agents Arrest Sureno Gang Member; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Santander México And Casa De Bolsa Santander; Outlook On Casa De Bolsa Santander Changed To Stable; 09/04/2018 – Casa Dragones Forms Partnership with BDT Capital Partners, LLC; 14/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SIX TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Casa Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASA)

Among 3 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $107.75’s average target is -5.73% below currents $114.3 stock price. Dollar Tree had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, June 21. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 30. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, August 30. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 8 by Loop Capital. See Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) latest ratings:

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $27.05 billion. It operates in two divisions, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. It currently has negative earnings. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.

The stock increased 1.64% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 1.84 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold Dollar Tree, Inc. shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,900 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 13,240 shares. 105,317 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,021 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 11,300 shares stake. Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 23,081 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd owns 3,503 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc reported 18,935 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Communication Ltd accumulated 35,233 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 740 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 7,008 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 8 were reported by Hm Payson &. Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.18% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 234,578 are owned by Huntington Bank. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 66.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CASA’s profit will be $5.88M for 27.93 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Casa Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.