Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Communication Equipment company, Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of Casa Systems Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Casa Systems Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Casa Systems Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.90% 8.30% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Casa Systems Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems Inc. N/A 8 15.73 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Casa Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Casa Systems Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Casa Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 2.29 2.70

$12 is the average price target of Casa Systems Inc., with a potential upside of 87.79%. The rivals have a potential upside of 72.78%. Based on the results given earlier, Casa Systems Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Casa Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Casa Systems Inc. has -49.81% weaker performance while Casa Systems Inc.’s competitors have 33.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Casa Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Casa Systems Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Casa Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Casa Systems Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Casa Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Casa Systems Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Casa Systems Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.