Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Comparison side by side

Since Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems Inc. 8 2.20 N/A 0.42 15.73 Harmonic Inc. 6 1.53 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Casa Systems Inc. and Harmonic Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Casa Systems Inc. and Harmonic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3% Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Casa Systems Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Harmonic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Casa Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Casa Systems Inc. and Harmonic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Harmonic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$10.33 is Casa Systems Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 60.40%. Harmonic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 21.21% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Casa Systems Inc. seems more appealing than Harmonic Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.6% of Casa Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.5% of Harmonic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Casa Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Harmonic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81% Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26%

For the past year Casa Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Harmonic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Casa Systems Inc. beats Harmonic Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.