Casa Systems (CASA) Covered By Barclays with $8.0000 Target; Viad (VVI) Sellers Increased By 33.18% Their Shorts

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) had an increase of 33.18% in short interest. VVI’s SI was 387,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 33.18% from 291,100 shares previously. With 115,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s short sellers to cover VVI’s short positions. The SI to Viad Corp’s float is 1.97%. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 129,435 shares traded or 7.66% up from the average. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America

Barclays has started its coverage on Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA), today Thursday morning. The firm finds the stock of CASA attractive and has PT of $8.0000 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 509,732 shares traded or 62.53% up from the average. Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has declined 54.58% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CASA News: 23/04/2018 – Casa Systems Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF SANTANDER MéXICO AND CASA DE BOLSA SANTANDER; OUTLOOK ON CASA DE BOLSA SANTANDER CHANGED TO STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems 1Q Rev $89.1M; 08/05/2018 – HECLA: DISCOVERIES AT CASA BERARDI, SAN SEBASTIAN, GREENS CREEK; 06/03/2018 – Casa Systems Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$395M; 07/03/2018 – Casa Grande High School to Outfit Entire Football Roster in VICIS ZERO1 Helmets; 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC CASA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $395 MLN; 07/05/2018 – New Jersey Trial Lawyer Adam L. Rothenberg Joins CASA of Union County Board of Trustees; 14/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SIX TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 AZ Legis: State Lawmakers to Hold Hearing in Casa Grande for Public Feedback on Arizona Water Issues

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $610.29 million. The firm offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It has a 33.15 P/E ratio. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It has a 44.57 P/E ratio. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold Viad Corp shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Management & Research Commerce holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 5,600 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 8,881 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 4,248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 17,474 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 20,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York owns 39,173 shares. Moreover, Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 93 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 65,832 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Inc owns 249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 20,194 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 9,117 shares. Georgia-based Covey Cap Advsrs Lc has invested 4.02% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).