CAS Medical Systems Inc. (CASM) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAS Medical Systems Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00 STERIS plc 135 4.42 N/A 3.56 41.84

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CAS Medical Systems Inc. and STERIS plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CAS Medical Systems Inc. and STERIS plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% STERIS plc 0.00% 9.7% 6%

Analyst Recommendations

CAS Medical Systems Inc. and STERIS plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively STERIS plc has a consensus target price of $144, with potential downside of -3.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.33% of CAS Medical Systems Inc. shares and 87.5% of STERIS plc shares. CAS Medical Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 15.02%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of STERIS plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% STERIS plc 0.34% -0.69% 13.2% 30.99% 32.67% 39.32%

Summary

STERIS plc beats CAS Medical Systems Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.