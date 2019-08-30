CAS Medical Systems Inc. (CASM) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Contrasting side by side

Both CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CAS Medical Systems Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Predictive Oncology Inc.
|1
|14.54
|N/A
|-0.83
|0.00
Demonstrates CAS Medical Systems Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us CAS Medical Systems Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CAS Medical Systems Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Predictive Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-714.1%
|-255.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 39.33% of CAS Medical Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 15.02% of CAS Medical Systems Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CAS Medical Systems Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Predictive Oncology Inc.
|-6.88%
|-17.72%
|-9.72%
|-38.1%
|-43.48%
|4.99%
Summary
Predictive Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CAS Medical Systems Inc.
CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.
