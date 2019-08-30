CAS Medical Systems Inc. (CASM) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Contrasting side by side

Both CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAS Medical Systems Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00 Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 14.54 N/A -0.83 0.00

Demonstrates CAS Medical Systems Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CAS Medical Systems Inc. and Predictive Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.33% of CAS Medical Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 15.02% of CAS Medical Systems Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99%

Summary

Predictive Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CAS Medical Systems Inc.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.