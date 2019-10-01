Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV)’s Financial Results Comparing With HopFed Bancorp Inc. (:)

As Savings & Loans businesses, Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp Inc. 3 0.00 1.17M -1.61 0.00 HopFed Bancorp Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56

Demonstrates Carver Bancorp Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp Inc. 37,425,628.56% -176.8% -1% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.87 beta means Carver Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 87.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. HopFed Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.93 beta which makes it 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Carver Bancorp Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.2% and 50.5%. Carver Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, HopFed Bancorp Inc. has 19.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carver Bancorp Inc. 1.36% 3.68% -3.19% -2.91% -39.82% 12.08% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95%

For the past year Carver Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Summary

HopFed Bancorp Inc. beats Carver Bancorp Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking; and check cashing, wire transfers, bill payment, reloadable prepaid cards, and money orders. It operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.