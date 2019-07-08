Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)

As Savings & Loans companies, Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) and Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp Inc. 3 0.51 N/A 0.86 3.68 Broadway Financial Corporation 1 3.42 N/A 0.03 46.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Carver Bancorp Inc. and Broadway Financial Corporation. Broadway Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Carver Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Broadway Financial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Carver Bancorp Inc. and Broadway Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.5% 0% Broadway Financial Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Carver Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Competitively, Broadway Financial Corporation’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Carver Bancorp Inc. and Broadway Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 17.6% respectively. Carver Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 63.03%. Comparatively, 3.8% are Broadway Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carver Bancorp Inc. -7.85% -8.3% -18.3% -24.16% 18.73% 6.38% Broadway Financial Corporation 7.94% 2.22% 9.52% 0% -36.41% 31.43%

For the past year Carver Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Broadway Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Broadway Financial Corporation beats Carver Bancorp Inc.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking; and check cashing, wire transfers, bill payment, reloadable prepaid cards, and money orders. It operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.