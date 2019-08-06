Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) and Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) and Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp Inc. 4 0.49 N/A -1.61 0.00 Northwest Bancshares Inc. 17 4.16 N/A 1.01 16.98

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -176.8% -1% Northwest Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Carver Bancorp Inc. has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.62 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.2% of Carver Bancorp Inc. shares and 71.8% of Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Carver Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Northwest Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carver Bancorp Inc. 1.36% 3.68% -3.19% -2.91% -39.82% 12.08% Northwest Bancshares Inc. -0.35% -2.61% 0.23% -2.45% -4.56% 1.24%

For the past year Carver Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Northwest Bancshares Inc. beats Carver Bancorp Inc.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking; and check cashing, wire transfers, bill payment, reloadable prepaid cards, and money orders. It operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Consumer Finance. It offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprise one-to-four-family residential real estate, residential mortgage, short term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it offers trust, investment management, actuarial and benefit plan administration, brokerage, and title insurance services; and property and casualty, and employer benefit plan insurance services, as well as retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 176 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio, and Maryland. It also operates 49 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.