Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) and New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Comparing side by side

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) and New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp Inc. 3 0.53 N/A -1.61 0.00 New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 5.03 N/A 0.78 14.78

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Carver Bancorp Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Carver Bancorp Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -176.8% -1% New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Carver Bancorp Inc. has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Carver Bancorp Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New York Community Bancorp Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.5, while its potential upside is 0.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Carver Bancorp Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.2% and 63.5% respectively. About 0.6% of Carver Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carver Bancorp Inc. 1.36% 3.68% -3.19% -2.91% -39.82% 12.08% New York Community Bancorp Inc. 5.78% 14.05% 1.32% 0.87% 6.46% 22.53%

For the past year Carver Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than New York Community Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors New York Community Bancorp Inc. beats Carver Bancorp Inc.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking; and check cashing, wire transfers, bill payment, reloadable prepaid cards, and money orders. It operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.