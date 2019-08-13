Carvana Co. (CVNA) Touches $79.57 High on Aug, 13; Penn National Gaming (PENN) Sentiment Is 0.96

Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 93 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 97 decreased and sold their stakes in Penn National Gaming Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 106.92 million shares, up from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Penn National Gaming Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 3 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 78 Increased: 59 New Position: 34.

The stock of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) reached all time high today, Aug, 13 and still has $86.73 target or 9.00% above today’s $79.57 share price. This indicates more upside for the $12.03B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $86.73 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.08 billion more. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 865,447 shares traded. Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has risen 54.57% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CVNA News: 07/03/2018 – Longer Route to Profit Seen for Online Used-Car Dealer Carvana; 24/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CRAIG ALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $15; 09/05/2018 – Carvana Sees 2Q Rev $395M-$435M; 24/03/2018 – Carvana Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27; 23/04/2018 – Carvana Sees 1Q Rev $360M; 23/04/2018 – CARVANA PRELIM 1Q EBITDA LOSS ABOUT $45M, EST. LOSS $46.9M; 06/03/2018 – CARVANA CO QTRLY GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE WAS $0.45; 27/04/2018 – Car360 Cites Venture Atlanta as the Connection Event that Led to its Acquisition by Carvana; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carvana Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVNA)

Among 5 analysts covering Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Carvana had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by JMP Securities. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, April 30.

More notable recent Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carvana Co. (CVNA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carvana Co. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carvana’s (CVNA) CEO Ernie Garcia on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ANGI, CNVA, GDOT, and ROKU among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Carvana Co. operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.03 billion. It purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles to clients through its Website. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 274,630 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM W.VA. LOTTERY COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES NET REVENUES OF $ 3,235.7 MLN; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 13/03/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018; 13/03/2018 PENN GAMING GETS SECOND REQUEST FROM FTC ON PINNACLE MERGER; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Shareholders Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Adj EBITDA $242.6M

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 8.59% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. for 5.80 million shares. Blue Harbour Group L.P. owns 3.01 million shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Capital Management Llc has 3.14% invested in the company for 855,142 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.46% in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 999,277 shares.

More notable recent Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 62% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PENN vs. MCRI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The firm operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest divisions. It has a 24.09 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.00 million activity.