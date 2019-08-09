Carvana Co. (CVNA) Reaches $77.68 52-Week High; Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Sentiment Is 1.59

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.45, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 46 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 29 cut down and sold their holdings in Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 5.91 million shares, up from 5.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Westwood Holdings Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 27 Increased: 30 New Position: 16.

The stock of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) hit a new 52-week high and has $83.12 target or 7.00% above today’s $77.68 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $11.73 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $83.12 price target is reached, the company will be worth $820.75 million more. The stock increased 7.19% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.68. About 2.29M shares traded or 40.82% up from the average. Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has risen 54.57% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CVNA News: 06/03/2018 – CARVANA 4Q REV. $265.1M, EST. $269.5M; 23/04/2018 – CARVANA PRELIM 1Q REV. $360M, EST. $342.8M; 06/03/2018 – CARVANA 4Q REV. $265.1M; 23/04/2018 – Carvana Sees 1Q Rev $360M; 06/03/2018 – Carvana 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 23/04/2018 – Carvana Co. Announces Launch of Proposed Follow-on Offering of Class a Common Stk; 24/03/2018 – Carvana Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27; 06/03/2018 – CARVANA 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 07/03/2018 – Carvana Launches in San Diego, Expanding West Coast Presence with Third California Market; 09/05/2018 – Carvana Sees 2Q Rev $395M-$435M

Carvana Co. operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.73 billion. It purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles to clients through its Website. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 4 analysts covering Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Carvana had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $21 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Wedbush. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 7,874 shares traded. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) has declined 45.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 03/04/2018 – LaChance Vineyards Wine Featured in Westwood One’s Backstage at the 2018 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ Gift Bags; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.4 – 4km SSW of Westwood, CA; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 22/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Welcomes Steve Paddon as New Head of Institutional Sales; 13/03/2018 USGS: M 1.6 – 7km NW of Westwood, California; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 22/05/2018 – Westwood: Paddon Served as Head of Institutional and Intl at OppenheimerFunds in New York; 22/05/2018 – Golf-Westwood, Harrington, McDowell, Donald named Ryder Cup vice-captains

Hendershot Investments Inc. holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. for 35,938 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 401,140 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.31% invested in the company for 76,475 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has invested 0.15% in the stock. Cove Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 30,000 shares.

