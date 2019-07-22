Carter’s Inc. (CRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ:US, Inc)

Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) and Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ:US, Inc) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s Inc. 93 1.19 N/A 5.90 15.55 Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. 7 0.93 N/A 0.37 18.52

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Carter’s Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Carter’s Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Carter’s Inc. and Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s Inc. 0.00% 32.6% 12.1% Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 7.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Carter’s Inc. are 2.7 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carter’s Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Carter’s Inc. and Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Carter’s Inc. is $110, with potential upside of 21.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Carter’s Inc. shares and 3% of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Carter’s Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 74.23% are Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carter’s Inc. -8.13% -12.65% 3.31% -1.82% -14.23% 12.48% Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. -3.98% -8.42% -0.15% 4.81% -28.84% 10.82%

For the past year Carter’s Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.

Summary

Carter’s Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Jerash Holdings (US) Inc.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company operates through five segments: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. Its CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories. The companyÂ’s OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes products that include denim, overalls, T-shirts, fleece, and other playclothes for sizes newborn to 14. It also offers baby, sleepwear, outerwear, shoes, hosiery, and accessories under the OshKosh brand. The company distributes its products through department stores, chain and specialty stores, and discount retailers, as well as company-operated stores and Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 495 CarterÂ’s and 138 OshKosh stand-alone stores in the United States; 159 side-by-side and co-branded stores in the United States; and 164 co-branded stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.