Carter’s Inc. (CRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

As Textile – Apparel Clothing businesses, Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) and Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s Inc. 91 1.97 43.70M 5.90 15.76 Crown Crafts Inc. 5 1.85 8.63M 0.50 9.26

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Carter’s Inc. and Crown Crafts Inc. Crown Crafts Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Carter’s Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Carter’s Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Crown Crafts Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Carter’s Inc. and Crown Crafts Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s Inc. 48,271,291.28% 33.2% 11.5% Crown Crafts Inc. 162,523,540.49% 12.5% 9.2%

Volatility and Risk

Carter’s Inc. has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Crown Crafts Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

Carter’s Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Crown Crafts Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Crown Crafts Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carter’s Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Carter’s Inc. and Crown Crafts Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Crown Crafts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Carter’s Inc. has a 12.47% upside potential and a consensus price target of $99.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Carter’s Inc. and Crown Crafts Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 32.6%. Carter’s Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.9% of Crown Crafts Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carter’s Inc. 1.26% -2.35% -11.3% 9.8% -9.76% 13.97% Crown Crafts Inc. 0.88% 1.1% -11.54% -22.02% -15.6% -14.81%

For the past year Carter’s Inc. has 13.97% stronger performance while Crown Crafts Inc. has -14.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Carter’s Inc. beats Crown Crafts Inc. on 12 of the 14 factors.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company operates through five segments: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. Its CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories. The companyÂ’s OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes products that include denim, overalls, T-shirts, fleece, and other playclothes for sizes newborn to 14. It also offers baby, sleepwear, outerwear, shoes, hosiery, and accessories under the OshKosh brand. The company distributes its products through department stores, chain and specialty stores, and discount retailers, as well as company-operated stores and Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 495 CarterÂ’s and 138 OshKosh stand-alone stores in the United States; 159 side-by-side and co-branded stores in the United States; and 164 co-branded stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.