Carter’s Inc. (CRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Textile – Apparel Clothing. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s Inc. 95 1.22 N/A 5.90 15.76 Capri Holdings Limited 39 0.80 N/A 3.59 9.92

Table 1 demonstrates Carter’s Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capri Holdings Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Carter’s Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Carter’s Inc. is currently more expensive than Capri Holdings Limited, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Carter’s Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.5% Capri Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.4% 10.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.94 beta means Carter’s Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Capri Holdings Limited’s 0.74 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Carter’s Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Capri Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Carter’s Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Capri Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Carter’s Inc. and Capri Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Capri Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Carter’s Inc. is $107, with potential upside of 11.18%. Capri Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $73 average target price and a 157.95% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Capri Holdings Limited is looking more favorable than Carter’s Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Carter’s Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.9% of Capri Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Carter’s Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Capri Holdings Limited has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carter’s Inc. 1.26% -2.35% -11.3% 9.8% -9.76% 13.97% Capri Holdings Limited -3.05% 2.15% -17.6% -17.04% -46.21% -6.14%

For the past year Carter’s Inc. has 13.97% stronger performance while Capri Holdings Limited has -6.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Carter’s Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Capri Holdings Limited.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company operates through five segments: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. Its CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories. The companyÂ’s OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes products that include denim, overalls, T-shirts, fleece, and other playclothes for sizes newborn to 14. It also offers baby, sleepwear, outerwear, shoes, hosiery, and accessories under the OshKosh brand. The company distributes its products through department stores, chain and specialty stores, and discount retailers, as well as company-operated stores and Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 495 CarterÂ’s and 138 OshKosh stand-alone stores in the United States; 159 side-by-side and co-branded stores in the United States; and 164 co-branded stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.