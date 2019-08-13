Carter’s Inc. (CRI) and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Comparison side by side

Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s Inc. 94 1.10 N/A 5.90 15.76 Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 4 0.10 N/A 0.72 4.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Carter’s Inc. and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. Ever-Glory International Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Carter’s Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Carter’s Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Ever-Glory International Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carter’s Inc. and Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.5% Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.94 shows that Carter’s Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Carter’s Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ever-Glory International Group Inc. are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Carter’s Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ever-Glory International Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Carter’s Inc. and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Carter’s Inc.’s average price target is $110, while its potential upside is 26.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Carter’s Inc. shares and 0.4% of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.9% of Carter’s Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carter’s Inc. 1.26% -2.35% -11.3% 9.8% -9.76% 13.97% Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 6.79% 0% -12.7% -17.11% -13.16% -17.35%

For the past year Carter’s Inc. had bullish trend while Ever-Glory International Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Carter’s Inc. beats Ever-Glory International Group Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company operates through five segments: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. Its CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories. The companyÂ’s OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes products that include denim, overalls, T-shirts, fleece, and other playclothes for sizes newborn to 14. It also offers baby, sleepwear, outerwear, shoes, hosiery, and accessories under the OshKosh brand. The company distributes its products through department stores, chain and specialty stores, and discount retailers, as well as company-operated stores and Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 495 CarterÂ’s and 138 OshKosh stand-alone stores in the United States; 159 side-by-side and co-branded stores in the United States; and 164 co-branded stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. engages in manufacturing, distributing, and retailing apparels primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, and Sea To Sky brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,378 stores, including 68 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.