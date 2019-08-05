Carter’s (EWBC) Share Value Declined While Hahn Capital Management Increased Stake by $237.21 Million; Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Stake

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carter’s (EWBC) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 4,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 425,984 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.43B, up from 421,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carter’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 790,485 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 5,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 46,134 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, up from 40,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 735,336 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As owns 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 13,930 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 8,959 shares. Nordea Investment reported 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). The New Jersey-based Caxton Associate LP has invested 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Brinker Capital stated it has 9,011 shares. Amp Capital Investors holds 0.01% or 42,382 shares. 118,394 are held by Bridgewater Associates Lp. Old Bancorp In accumulated 4,206 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 20,142 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 0.06% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 7,641 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability holds 128 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Axa holds 0% or 5,703 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 271,731 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,794 shares to 400,150 shares, valued at $37.25B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 69,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,650 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:ROP).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,150 shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $366.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790,223 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).