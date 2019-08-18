Carter’s (EWBC) Share Value Declined While Hahn Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $237.21 Million; Mrj Capital Holds Position in Packaging Amer (PKG)

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $101.28. About 668,906 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carter’s (EWBC) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 4,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 425,984 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.43 billion, up from 421,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carter’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 799,886 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 123,288 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Waddell And Reed Financial reported 0.05% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 48,200 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 38,080 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communication Ltd stated it has 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 6,384 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 2.16M shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 1,750 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 2.18 million shares. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 14,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Zebra Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.79% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 14,955 shares. American Intll Grp Inc accumulated 0.02% or 44,718 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 7,852 shares.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 4,400 shares to 49,340 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,462 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) CEO Mark Kowlzan on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Packaging Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group (NYSE:CIT) by 2,323 shares to 295,622 shares, valued at $14.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:HXL) by 7,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,611 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors stated it has 4,646 shares. Strs Ohio reported 458,819 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 190,952 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management holds 10,050 shares. M&R Mgmt reported 7,028 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 68,022 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 598,691 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company holds 9,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 250,207 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp holds 20,779 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 1.39M shares. 50,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation has 0.06% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: AMK,ALLY,EWBC,MTB – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.