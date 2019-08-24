Carter’s (CRI) to pay $0.50 on Sep 20, 2019; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreased Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Stake

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) stake by 15.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 11,869 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 66,140 shares with $8.96M value, down from 78,009 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del Com now has $64.17B valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96M shares traded or 44.91% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%

Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:CRI) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Carter’s Inc’s current price of $87.23 translates into 0.57% yield. Carter’s Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.37% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 629,863 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Carter’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carter’s Inc (CRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Carter’s’s (NYSE:CRI) 33% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carter’s, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Carter's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company has market cap of $3.86 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Carter's Retail, Carter's Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. It has a 14.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s Carter's products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories.

Among 5 analysts covering Carter’s (NYSE:CRI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Carter’s has $120 highest and $99 lowest target. $110’s average target is 26.10% above currents $87.23 stock price. Carter’s had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of CRI in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Monday, March 18 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold Carter's, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd holds 95,657 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 32,730 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 205,436 shares. Highland Capital holds 0.08% or 11,063 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc holds 0.03% or 46,969 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24,969 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 164,829 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 60,563 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% or 373 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance has 0% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 5,161 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 8,412 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 12,200 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). M&T Bank Corporation has invested 0.01% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.09% or 172,178 shares.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased Ishares Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) stake by 77,121 shares to 484,664 valued at $52.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Large Cap (VV) stake by 95,355 shares and now owns 256,472 shares. Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) was raised too.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 9.87 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 1.91% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Jnba Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 300 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Llc Dc accumulated 2,309 shares. The Tennessee-based Reliant Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Olstein Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 38,000 shares. Td Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 0.19% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,874 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fin Associates has 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ftb Advsr stated it has 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Viking Fund Management invested in 0.15% or 4,500 shares. Benin Mngmt Corp reported 3,681 shares. Harvey Cap Mngmt reported 2.48% stake. Lowe Brockenbrough has 9,532 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 48,105 shares.