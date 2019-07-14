Carter’s (CRI) Stock Rose While Johnson Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Position; Brunswick Corp/De (BC) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $636,000

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carter’s (CRI) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 27,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,436 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, up from 178,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carter’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $93.59. About 596,969 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 14.23% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp/De (BC) by 51.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 12,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,954 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 24,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 917,729 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability Com has 15,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 5,664 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 18,780 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 694,075 are held by Northern. Trexquant Invest LP stated it has 0.04% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 12,670 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.01% stake. Federated Investors Pa owns 0.13% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 1.06M shares. 4,138 are held by Essex Mngmt Ltd Liability. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Valueworks Limited Liability invested in 112,194 shares or 3.78% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Thompson Mngmt has invested 0.72% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Bessemer Gp Inc has 1,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 4,300 shares to 21,607 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 58,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. BC’s profit will be $128.01M for 7.85 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.48% EPS growth.

