Carters (CRI) Stock Price Declined While Guggenheim Capital Boosted Holding by $379,700; Plancorp Has Upped Position in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) by $1.21 Million as Share Value Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 3,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 21,293 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 17,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.6. About 506,008 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 528,730 shares traded or 25.74% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $70,545 activity. KEMPER DAVID W had sold 27,728 shares worth $1.67 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 81,748 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.05% or 36,896 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 545 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Fincl has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Profund Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 10,393 shares. 45,933 were reported by Eaton Vance. Fincl Corp has 0.03% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 2,353 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel invested in 0.02% or 12,500 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Pnc Financial Group Incorporated holds 136,306 shares. Moreover, Country Club Trust Na has 0.31% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 45,308 shares. Utd Advisers Lc reported 148,152 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc reported 39,322 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Assetmark Inc holds 23 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 2,500 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr Inc accumulated 0.09% or 6,652 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 412,502 shares. Polaris Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.74% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt holds 2,595 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited reported 361,623 shares. Macquarie Grp reported 38,460 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 549,726 shares. Starr Int Incorporated reported 2,068 shares. Arrowmark Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 1.33M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,039 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 31 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 26,446 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gannett Co Inc by 59,748 shares to 313,923 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Momo Inc by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,544 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).