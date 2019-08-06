Carters (CRI) Shares Declined While Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Decreased by $530,000 Its Holding; Clark Capital Management Group Has Cut Its Stake in Sun Life Finl (SLF) by $7.85 Million

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 206,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 432,148 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60 million, down from 638,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 546,500 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 09/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl Announces Election of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year; 16/04/2018 – Sun Life appoints Tim Rarick to lead National Accounts Client Management; 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 03/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial strengthens its Asia high net worth insurance business; 05/03/2018 YMCA of Greater Boston Welcomes Kathy deCastro of Sun Life Financial as New Member of the General Board; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY UNDERLYING EPS $1.26; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl 1Q Rev C$6B; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life quarterly net income rises on lower U.S. tax rate

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 115,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66 million, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 690,402 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,436 shares to 135,946 shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 9,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $75.16M for 12.94 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 4,973 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 2.56M shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 11,600 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company reported 7,837 shares stake. Epoch Investment Prns owns 420,300 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc owns 4,483 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Pzena Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Psagot Invest House Limited owns 0.02% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 5,780 shares. Pacific Invest Mngmt reported 2,163 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv owns 105 shares. Opus Cap Grp Incorporated Limited Company holds 10,171 shares. Balyasny Asset Management holds 0.03% or 46,969 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De reported 106,949 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated reported 0.59% stake.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 25,668 shares to 928,743 shares, valued at $46.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 69,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

