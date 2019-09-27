Carters (CRI) Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Cut Stake; Dana Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Cintas (CTAS) by $2.01 Million

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 8,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 13,939 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, down from 22,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $266.93. About 225,190 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 5,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.98M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 194,121 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul

Analysts await Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.61 per share. CRI’s profit will be $74.51 million for 13.18 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Carter's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold CRI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 45.24 million shares or 2.19% more from 44.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Counsel has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 238,248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Btim holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 140,286 shares. North Carolina-based Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 492,042 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 222,400 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments has 0% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Huntington Retail Bank reported 213 shares stake. Fort Limited Partnership has 5,711 shares. 396,473 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 5.82M shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 0.02% or 9,755 shares. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 154,728 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domo Inc by 183,965 shares to 532,142 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innerworkings Inc (NASDAQ:INWK) by 310,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 173,177 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 0.05% or 1,564 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 77,595 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fil owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 46,507 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ohio-based Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Next Grp invested in 0.06% or 2,298 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 10,495 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co reported 84,502 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Wendell David Associate owns 1,000 shares. Motco stated it has 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Acadian Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. 215 are held by Destination Wealth Mngmt.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 40,693 shares to 93,686 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.