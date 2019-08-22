Carters (CRI) Share Price Declined While Petrus Trust Company Lta Cut Its Holding; Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Shareholder Trigran Investments Lowered Holding by $1.17 Million as Stock Price Rose

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 115,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66M, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 342,397 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 79,833 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 30/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 387,534 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 18,403 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 13,844 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 27,156 shares. 27,450 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Co. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 35,175 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Llc holds 0.01% or 399,144 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Greenwood Limited Liability Company owns 10,075 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 262,326 shares. C M Bidwell Ltd, Hawaii-based fund reported 1,945 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 0.1% stake.

More notable recent Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Roche’s personalized cancer treatment wins FDA approval – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca’s Farxiga passes late-stage heart failure test – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.42 million for 23.81 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 57,202 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $35.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 115,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX).

More notable recent Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Carterâ€™s, Inc. (CRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Carter’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML talks tariff risk for PVH, CRI and RL – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why This Analyst Is Cautious On Lululemon, Carter’s – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,938 shares to 63,256 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).