Carter’s (CRI) Holder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $1.22 Million; Bailard Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $2.94 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Carter’s Inc (CRI) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 12,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 128,967 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 116,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carter’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $87.12. About 461,649 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 323.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 7,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 10,083 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 2,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 262,745 shares to 718,489 shares, valued at $215.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 34,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,447 shares, and cut its stake in Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). State Teachers Retirement reported 56,520 shares. Int Grp Incorporated invested in 91,064 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 337 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd owns 24,704 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 16,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Mirae Asset Investments Limited holds 0% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) or 2,071 shares. Fort LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 7,844 shares. Btim reported 0.16% stake. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.36% or 1.49M shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt holds 554,640 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors invested in 0.51% or 20,700 shares. Northern Tru owns 0.01% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 368,413 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 23 shares.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 40,199 shares to 46,917 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 228,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,807 shares, and cut its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW).