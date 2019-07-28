Carters (CRI) Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $4.34 Million; As Zafgen (ZFGN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Great Point Partners Cut Holding

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 81.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 43,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 53,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $95.4. About 1.03M shares traded or 30.73% up from the average. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 14.23% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 487,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 3.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.028 during the last trading session, reaching $0.982. About 757,768 shares traded or 121.04% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 200,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $44.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 589,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

More notable recent Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Micro-Cap Biotech Zafgen Plunges To Record Low: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zafgen: Will There Be A Third Act? – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acadia Schizophrenia Drug Fails, Viveve Plummets, Eisai Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zafgen medical chief departs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Analysts await Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 38.60% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Zafgen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares to 103,579 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 295,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Limited Com invested 0% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 105 shares. Mason Street Ltd Company reported 0.05% stake. Westwood Hldgs Gru holds 163,224 shares. 32,690 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 1.15M shares. 16 are owned by Earnest Prns Lc. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 83,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel owns 205,436 shares. Aperio Gru Lc owns 0% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 6,292 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 373 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,171 were accumulated by Opus Cap Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 56,520 shares. 368,413 were accumulated by Northern Trust Corp.

More notable recent Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Carter’s Stock Climbed 16% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Carter’s, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Carter’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRI) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) CEO Michael Casey on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.