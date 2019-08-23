Carters (CRI) Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Upped Position by $1.18 Million as Share Value Declined; As U S G (USG) Valuation Were Volatile, Water Island Capital Increased Stake

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 61.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 30,910 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 19,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 660,960 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 172.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 946,939 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.77M, up from 548,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 27/04/2018 – USG SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST 4 DIRECTORS: GLASS LEWIS; 11/05/2018 – USG’s four director nominees fail to win shareholder backing; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer “Substantially Undervalues the Company; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD: KNAUF NO-VOTE CALL IS MISGUIDED ATTEMPT TO PRESSURE; 12/04/2018 – USG URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – USG Says Knauf’s Proposal Is ‘Inadequate’ and ‘Does Not Reflect the Intrinsic Value of the Co.’; 26/04/2018 – USG Files Investor Presentation and Sends Letter to Stockholders; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP 2020 FCF TARGET OVER $450M; 17/04/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF VOTING AGAINST ALL FOUR USG BD NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – Knauf urges USG investors to snub building products maker’s board nominees

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.05% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 0.07% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.07% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1.00 million shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management stated it has 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 243,147 shares. 4,847 are held by Prudential Fin. Moreover, American Interest Inc has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1,428 shares. The New York-based Kellner Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.2% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Alpine Associate Management Incorporated reported 1.76 million shares. Weik Management has 0.34% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 450 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 0.37% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1.37 million shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.93M shares to 508,041 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 22,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,527 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Virtu has 0.02% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 4,291 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,269 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has 7,837 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Com holds 4,973 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd holds 42,500 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Comerica Bancorp reported 37,034 shares. Moreover, First Citizens State Bank Com has 0.05% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 373 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 125,528 shares. 83,500 are owned by Swiss Bancorporation. 95,657 are held by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.33% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 26,335 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Inc reported 206,412 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 15,638 shares to 140,320 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,610 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.