Carter (CRI) Stock Price Declined While Hallmark Capital Management Has Increased Position by $1.44 Million; Zevin Asset Management Stake In Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) Was Boosted

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Carter Inc (CRI) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 14,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 112,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.98M, up from 97,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Carter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $88.36. About 46,833 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr (HDB) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $103.42. About 119,129 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40 million and $310.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Swiss Re Ag Sedol# B545mg5 Ch (SSREF) by 9,555 shares to 56,020 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,756 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CRI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 45.24 million shares or 2.19% more from 44.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 317,690 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 15,508 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 16 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 98,654 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.05% or 24,097 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,647 shares stake. Clearbridge Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Princeton Strategies Lc invested in 0.07% or 2,800 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). 2,970 were accumulated by Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company. Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 766 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability stated it has 4,488 shares. United Service Automobile Association stated it has 17,792 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us State Bank De accumulated 32,958 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 120,662 shares to 179,787 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,003 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).